The Latest: 7-year-old carjacked boy reunited with father

The Latest on a truck stolen with a 7-year-old boy inside in Los Angeles (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Authorities reunited a carjacked 7-year-old boy with his father after the boy's alleged abductor brought him to a Los Angeles police station and surrendered.

When 25-year-old Nicky Jace arrived at the police station it brought to an end a confusing incident that began with a report of a carjacking and the victim telling reporters the abductor was a longtime friend who had gotten into an argument with him.

The boy's father, Angelo Marks, told KABC-TV his pickup was taken by a friend after the pair got into the argument, punched him in the head and drove off with Marks' son in the backseat.

The truck was found nearby a short time later.

Police say it will be up to the city attorney to determine whether Jace is charged with a crime.

___

6:35 p.m.

Los Angeles police say they've recovered a pickup truck stolen with a 7-year-old boy inside, but the carjacking suspect and the child are still missing.

Officials say the Chevrolet Silverado was found abandoned in Beverly Hills, a few miles from where it was stolen Thursday afternoon.

The boy's father, Angelo Marks, tells KABC-TV that the pickup was taken by a friend of his. Marks says he had been driving around with his son and the friend when he stopped for some food. He says his friend grew aggravated, punched Marks in the head and drove off in the truck with the boy in the back seat.

Marks didn't identify the suspect. Police described him as a middle-aged man wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark pants.

___

5:15 p.m.

Los Angeles police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen with a 7-year-old boy in the back seat.

Officials say the gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was carjacked around 3 p.m. Thursday in the Miracle Mile neighborhood.

Investigators say the pickup sped away eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard with the boy inside.

The suspect is described as a man possibly in his 40s wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark brown pants.