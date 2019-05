California Memorial Day gift: Here’s Squaw Valley ski resort enjoying 28 inches of snow in 7 days May 21, 2019 05:52 PM

Another 5 inches of snow fell on the upper mountain at Squaw Valley Monday night, May 21, 2019, bringing the Lake Tahoe ski resort's seven-day snow total to a whopping 28 inches. Season snowfall total has reached 710 inches, with a 15-foot base.