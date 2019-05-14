California
Big Sur named most romantic road trip in U.S. — it’s ‘unimaginably gorgeous’
Watch the first cars drive Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide
USA Today has named Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast as the best romantic road trip in the country, a drive the publication describes as “unimaginably gorgeous.”
The review of the 123 miles from Monterey to Morro Bay says “the highway jogs alongside California farms and cliff-edged beaches, across high bridges and near groves of towering redwood trees.”
The ranking was the lead-off entry in the publication’s May 9 list of the “10 best road trips in the U.S.”
Other winning road trips included:
• The middle of nowhere, Marathon to Presidio, Texas;
• Thrill seeking, the road to Hana, Maui, Hawaii;
• Wildlife, Jackson to Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming;
• Foodie, Stowe to Rochester, Vermont;
• Motorcycle, Los Angeles to Taos, New Mexico;
• Fall foliage, Lead Hill to Hot Springs, Arkansas;
• Classic Americana, Beartooth Highway, Montana;
• “Out of this world,” Dark Sky Parks, Panguitch to Torrey Pines, Utah; and
• Mountains, Beaver Creek to Keystone, Colorado.
