Big Sur named most romantic road trip in U.S. — it’s ‘unimaginably gorgeous’

USA Today has named Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast as the best romantic road trip in the country, a drive the publication describes as “unimaginably gorgeous.”

The review of the 123 miles from Monterey to Morro Bay says “the highway jogs alongside California farms and cliff-edged beaches, across high bridges and near groves of towering redwood trees.”

The ranking was the lead-off entry in the publication’s May 9 list of the “10 best road trips in the U.S.”

Other winning road trips included:

• The middle of nowhere, Marathon to Presidio, Texas;

• Thrill seeking, the road to Hana, Maui, Hawaii;

• Wildlife, Jackson to Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming;

• Foodie, Stowe to Rochester, Vermont;

• Motorcycle, Los Angeles to Taos, New Mexico;

• Fall foliage, Lead Hill to Hot Springs, Arkansas;

• Classic Americana, Beartooth Highway, Montana;

• “Out of this world,” Dark Sky Parks, Panguitch to Torrey Pines, Utah; and

• Mountains, Beaver Creek to Keystone, Colorado.

COAST Big Sur has re-opened under new ownership after a renovation project and 18-month closure of Highway 1 because of landslides. Los Angeles, California, businessman Peter Mullin bought the iconic building.

