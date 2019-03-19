Problem, officer? CHP ‘shocked’ by Sacramento driver’s hilariously overstuffed truck

We’re gonna need a bigger truck.
A man driving through Sacramento on Saturday evening had a comically large and unsafe pile of bags barely roped atop the bed and roof of his green pickup truck as he drove at freeway speeds, prompting a stop by California Highway Patrol officers, CHP said in a Facebook post.
After spotting the driver on Highway 50 near 34th Street and pulling him over into a parking lot off the freeway, a CHP motorcycle cop snapped a photo showing the vehicle with at least 22 bulky garbage bags strapped on top.
The bags contained empty bottles and cans, CHP said, presumably en route to a recycling center.
The “shocked” officer issued necessary citations, then had the driver unload the bags until he could find a more appropriate and legal form of transportation for them, CHP said.
CHP says the load posed a high risk of dropping onto the roadway. The Great Pyramid of Recyclables more than doubled the height of the pickup truck, leaving the driver to barely clear overpasses on the freeway, according to the post by CHP’s South Sacramento office.
