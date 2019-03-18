Devin Nunes sues Twitter, parody accounts and political strategist for $250 million: report

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, filed a lawsuit against Twitter, several of its users and a political strategist in Virginia state court on Monday, according to a Fox News report. He is asking for $250 million in damages.

The lawsuit accuses Twitter of hiding, punishing or “shadow-banning” posts with a conservative bend – including those from Nunes – while simultaneously allowing others to profit from defaming him. Nunes’ attorney, Steven S. Biss, claims Twitter acts as “allowed (and allows) its platform to serve as a portal of defamation in order to undermine public confidence in Plaintiff and to benefit his opponents and opponents of the Republican Party.”

Liz Mair – a political strategist who acted against Nunes in the previous election through the Swamp Accountability Project, a dark money group targeting President Donald Trump and his congressional allies – is the only individual named on the lawsuit. Two apparent parody Twitter accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ cow,” are also named.

Nunes’ lawsuit claims “Twitter contributed materially to the illegal conduct of defamers Mair, Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ cow.”

Mair was unaware of the lawsuit when reached by The Bee late Monday evening.