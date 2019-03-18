See how close this whale got to California pier

A whale swimming within a Frisbee toss of the Newport Beach pier drew onlookers, and the close encounter was captured by drone video.
The March 17 video was taken by photographers Chelsea Mayer and Mark Girardeau for Davey’s Locker Whale Watching.
The whale was likely looking for the protection and navigational guide of the coast, according to Davey’s Locker.
“Gray whales like to travel very close to the coastline on their annual migration from Alaska to Mexico, and use the coast as a navigational aid and for protection,” a Davey’s Locker spokesperson told Storyful. “Occassionally, was we saw with the drone, they will swim very close to beaches and piers to the delight of all those watching.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Comments