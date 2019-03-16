California

2 bear cubs were found alone on Northern California highway. Authorities want to know why

By Cassie Dickman

March 16, 2019 10:49 AM

The small bear cubs were found alone along Highway 96 in Siskiyou County earlier this month and authorities are asking the public’s help to find out why.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking the public’s help in finding out more information about how two small bear cubs became separated from their mother in Siskiyou County earlier this month.

The cubs were found alone along Highway 96 and are currently being cared for at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, according to department social media posts.

Wildlife officers believe one or more persons may have been involved in separating the cubs from their mother, the department said.

Anonymous tips can be left at 888-334-2258.

