Sharpton: Clark decision ‘threat to all of the young people in this city’

On the one-year anniversary of Stephon Clark’s death, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton called for California lawmakers to pass legislation that could have changed the outcome of the investigation into the police shooting.

Standing on the north steps of the State Capitol on Monday, flanked by members of the Clark family and attorney Ben Crump, Sharpton had sharp words for District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. He said her decision to not charge the two officers who shot Clark is a “national disgrace,” and urged support of a bill – AB 392 – he said would hold officers accountable when they fire on unarmed people.

Here are five takeaways from the news conference:

1. Changing the law

Sharpton said he urged support of Assembly Bill 392, authored by Shirley Weber, a San Diego Democrat, which revives the debate over California’s standards for use of deadly force. The bill seeks to raise the threshold for deadly force from “reasonable” to “necessary,” meaning officers would only be permitted to use deadly force to defend themselves, someone else, or prevent a dangerous felon from escaping, according to the bill.

Sharpton said the existing law and the DA’s report set a bad precedent.

“What the DA has done is say that police have the right based on their imagination to use deadly force,” he said. “ ... That is a threat to all of the young people in this city when you make a legal precedent that all a policeman has to do is say ‘I thought yes’ and he becomes the judge and the jury and the executioner.”

2. Sacramentans echo the call

Salena Manni, Clark’s girlfriend, and Rev. Shane Harris also voiced their support for the bill at a separate press conference a few blocks away in front of the Citizen Hotel on J Street.

“We’re going to continue to fight for change and continuing to keep pushing and supporting the bill, AB 392,” Manni said. “This fight is never over. We will get justice for Stephon Clark one way or another, even if it means pushing for legislative laws or continuing to fight for what’s right and justice for everyone. We don’t want this ever happening again.”

3. Clark’s ‘crucified’ character

Sharpton, Crump and the Clark family took issue with Schubert’s decision to include private text messages in her report, saying she “crucified” his character and “invaded his privacy.”

“And to add insult to injury, to break in to Stephon’s phone and discredit him, put out his family business, to try and pit family members against each other, to play like he was the one that was the victimizer rather than the victim, Sharpton said. “You didn’t go into the policeman’s phones you didn’t figure out that they had a bad experience at home before they shot .”

4. Building a legacy

Stevante Clark, Stephon Clark’s older brother, said he will continue to work to preserve his brother’s legacy, saying “The legacy is not just legislative change and legacy weakens, but his legacy is change on all aspects.”

“He had his entire life ahead of him,” Stevante said. “Rather me than him. One year later, our hearts are still broken.”

“Stephon’s legacy will provide peacekeepers throughout the community for de-escalation tactics and so forth,” he added. “The police have failed us. Stephon’s legacy will bring awareness to ending senseless gun violence from here in Sacramento across the nation. Stephon’s legacy will help bridge the gap between individuals and at risk communities and law enforcement. Stephon’s legacy will create libraries museums resource centers recreational centers ran at risk youth of all races who wish to turn their lives around in a positive way.”

5. Supporting the protests

Sharpton lauded the protests after the DA’s announcement, saying “nonviolent civil disobedience is what Martin Luther King taught us.”

Sharpton previously came to Sacramento for Clark’s funeral, where he delivered the eulogy for the 22-year-old, vowing “We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice.” He returned in May and met with California Legislative Black Caucus, a group of state senators and Assembly members who advocate for social, economic and educational issues affecting communities of color.

Last year, the caucus supported Assembly Bill 931, which proposed to change the deadly force threshold for police, elevating it from “reasonable” to “necessary.” The bill stalled but was reintroduced by Weber as Assembly Bill 392. The new bill also aims to change the standard for deadly force, while also taking into account officers’ right to defend themselves, she said last week at a meeting for the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission.

Sharpton visited Sacramento again in September, the six-month anniversary of Clark’s death, callilng for “justice” for the Clark family while the police were still investigating the shooting.

In a previous visit to Sacramento, he said “We are not going to let this issue go.”

Monday’s event came after the “legacy weekend” to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Clark’s death, which featured community events such as a teen summit, basketball tournament, youth carnival and community healing conversation.