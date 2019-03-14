Animals killed in fire at California reptile museum

This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office shows a fire at the Mountain Town Reptile Museum in Oak Glen, Calif., Thursday, March 14, 2019. Authorities say small animals including turtles, snakes and parakeets are feared dead. Jenny Smith with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says that firefighters were able to rescue some macaws and African grey parrots. Crews responding shortly before noon found heavy smoke and flames.. Animals in pens outside, including goats, deer and geese, were unharmed. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office via AP) San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office AP