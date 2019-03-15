Classic Lake Tahoe A-frame cabin gets an update

The original 1968 house brochure for this Lake Tahoe A-frame cabin calls it “one of our most popular models designed for the large family that must stay within a budget.”
That cabin has been newly remodeled and put on the market for $629,000.
Set in the resort community of Alpine Meadows, the 1,222-square-foot, two bedroom, two bath cabin features an updated kitchen with Heath Ceramic tiles, new wood-burning stove and modern amenities.
The home at 1529 Mineral Springs Trail was renovated in 2015 by Daniel Fraiman.
Along with its A-frame mid-century architecture, the house features exposed beams, floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights.
The cabin’s simpler craftsmanship and easier maintenance offers buyers an alternative to huge, expensive vacation homes in the Lake Tahoe’s second-home market, according to listing agent Brandon Walsh of Compass.
“These homes were built as simple structures that offered informal living with complete functionality,” Walsh said, answering an email inquiry from the Bee. “As time passed and people were drawn to the idea of bigger and bigger homes for nearly a half century, many consumers are starting to come back to simple craftsmanship and functionality. One of the many things that make the A-Frame so appealing is its ease of maintenance and rather efficient structures. These two things are becoming more important with the newer buying generation, particularly in a second-home market.”
In 2018, the luxury house market pushed the average price for a single-family home in Lake Tahoe past $1.1 million.
With record snowfall in the Sierra this winter – Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows alone received more than 600 inches—an A-frame may make sense. The National Weather Service reported in February that loads of new snow coupled with winds could bring the potential for avalanches and “rooflanches.”
“Do not linger under eaves of buildings that have a large quantity of snow on its roof,” the weather service warned back in February.
