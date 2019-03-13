Mother of missing toddler says no one can find father

The mother of a toddler whose disappearance prompted the biggest criminal investigation in Maine history says she's been unable to locate the father.
Trista Reynolds tells WGME-TV no one can find Justin DiPietro, who reported then-20-month-old Ayla Reynolds missing in 2011 in Waterville.
Court documents show DiPietro's last known address was in California.
State police have long believed the girl is dead, and a judge declared her legally dead in 2017.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Reynolds has blamed DiPietro for the toddler's death. But the body has never been found and no charges have been filed.
Last year, Reynolds filed a wrongful death lawsuit but she says her team is running out of time to serve DiPietro with legal papers. She posted a plea on social media this week for information about his whereabouts.
Comments