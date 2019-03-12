California

Trump and California reach rare agreement: Stop changing our clocks twice a year

By Andrew Sheeler

March 12, 2019 04:04 PM

The State of California and President Donald Trump might have finally found some common ground: Both have expressed a desire to do away end the twice-a-year clock-switching that comes -with Daylight Saving Time.

Last November, 60 percent of California voters approved Proposition 7, a ballot initiative to encourage the state to do away with the widely maligned biannual practice of setting one’s clock backward or forward.

The 45th president of the United States tweeted his support for keeping Daylight Saving Time year round on Monday.

“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” Trump tweeted.

Moving to year-round Daylight Saving Time in California would require both congressional and presidential approval. California could switch to year-round standard time without outside approval. The Legislature could do so with a two-thirds majority vote.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler




Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article221046060.html#storylink=cpy

Before Daylight Saving Time goes anywhere, the California Legislature must approve a bill abolishing it. That bill would require a two-thirds majority in both houses.

Then Congress would need to sign off on it. Trump then would have to approve the bill. Monday’s tweet presumably means he would.

