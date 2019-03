Neighbor: Folsom woman named in scam ‘sweet,’ ‘good neighbor’ but he heard the cops knocking

March 12, 2019 05:18 PM

Mikaela Sanford was named in an indictment of a Sacramento man in a college admissions scam. Her neighbor described her as a "sweet lady" and a "very good neighbor," and describes the cops knocking on her door on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.