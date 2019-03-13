California Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula enters not guilty plea in child cruelty case

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, entered a not guilty plea on a misdemeanor child cruelty charge on Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court.

His trial is set for April.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s office filed the charge on Tuesday after Arambula’s arrest and release in December. He is accused of injuring his 7-year-old daughter.

Arambula, his wife and his attorneys have all said he is innocent.

This story will be updated.