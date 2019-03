Check out Phil Spector’s castle, scene of murder, on market at $5.5 million

March 12, 2019 01:12 PM

A mansion atop a hill in Los Angeles County where pioneering music producer Phil Spector shot and killed actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 is for sale for $5.5 million, according to listing agent Ladd Jackson of Hilton & Hyland.