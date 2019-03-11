Is your vehicle most likely to make it to 200,000 miles? If it’s one of these, yes.

A new study came up with the vehicles most likely to last 200,000 miles in the Sacramento to Modesto demographic.
The study by iSeeCars analyzed more than 13.8 million cars, SUVs and pickup trucks to find which ones prove to last the longest for their drivers. It turns out in the Sacramento region, as well as the nation, SUVs are most likely to reach 200,000 miles or more, according to the automotive research firm and car search engine.
“With the right maintenance and care, today’s vehicles have the potential to reach 200,000 miles,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly in a news release. “While large SUVs and pickup trucks appear most often on the list, those looking for sedans and minivans can also find a vehicle that is proven to be a high-mileage hauler.”
Earning the top spot on the national list was Toyota Sequoia, a full-size SUV, with 7.4 percent of them reaching 200,000 miles. The only sedan making the list is the Toyota Avalon, ranked 12th with 2.5 percent reaching 200,000 miles.
In the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto demographic, Toyota 4Runner earned the No. 1 spot at 5.2 percent reaching 200,000 miles. The Sequoia was next (4.7 percent), followed by Chevy Tahoe (3.1 percent), GMC Yukon XL (3.1 percent) and the GMC Yukon (2.6 percent).
The national average is 0.8 percent for all cars.
The video above shows the top 10 ranking vehicles for the Sacramento region.
