Corcoran prison inmate killed. Suspect is a convicted murderer, CDCR officials say

An inmate death at Corcoran State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to prison officials.
The 44-year-old male inmate was found dead in his cell around 7:30 a.m. Saturday during a security check. He was identified as Luis Romero, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
According to prison officials, his cellmate, Jaime Osuna, is considered a suspect. Osuna, 31, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The Bakersfield Californian reported that Osuna, who goes by the nickname “Lokito,” was convicted of the 2011 killing of Yvette Pena in Bakersfield.
The inmate who died was also serving a life sentence, for second-degree murder.
An investigation is being conducted by the prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Department. Osuna was isolated following the inmate’s death.
