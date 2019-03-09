A 9-year-old Fresno boy is missing — the fourth missing child in recent days

A 9-year-old Fresno schoolboy was reported missing Friday after he ran away from his elementary school in central Fresno, making him the fourth missing minor made public by authorities in recent days.
Kayden Taylor, a student at Williams Elementary School, reportedly became upset during a counseling session and ran from the school, at 525 W. Saginaw Way. Police confirmed Saturday he has not been found.
He was last wearing a gray T-shirt with a bear on the front, light blue jeans and gray velcro shoes. He is 4-feet-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds.
Taylor is one of four children reported missing by Fresno County authorities in the past few days.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Two minors from the Sanger area were reported as runaways. They are Kaycee Alcaraz, 15, and Denzel Lizardo, 13. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said there is no information that shows the teens are in danger.
Alcaraz was last seen Thursday and Lizardo was last seen on March 1.
A Fresno teen with Asperger’s syndrome has also been reported missing by family. Marissa Wilkerson is a seventh-grader at Tenaya Middle School in northwest Fresno. Her mother spoke to The Bee, and said the girl has a history of depression. She was last seen last Sunday.
Anyone with information on Kayden or Wilkerson is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000. Anyone with information on Lizardo or Alcaraz is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.
Comments