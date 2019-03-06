‘World’s hottest math teacher’ visits Fresno and Yosemite

The “sexiest math teacher in the world” apparently visited Fresno this week while vacationing in Yosemite.
Pietro Boselli, an Italian engineer and former math teacher who has almost 3 million followers alone on Instagram, posted on social media a couple of photos of himself at an In-N-Out Burger on Sunday and said he was in Fresno.
The 30-year-old model followed with a couple more postings while stating he again was in California.
“No tourists here (somewhere in Cali),” Boselli wrote.
Then he posted a photo Wednesday evening, posing in front of a river with snow also in the background, and stated he was in Yosemite.
“Natural high,” Boselli wrote.
Each of his postings while in the Fresno area received roughly 100,000 likes on Instagram alone – and they were all obtained with Boselli keeping his shirt on.
Many of his other posts often showcase Boselli shirtless and rocking his washboard abs.
According to his website, Boselli has been “the face for Emporio Armani EA7 sportswear” in recent years and has been a model since 6 years old.
He took a break from modeling when he went to college and eventually pursued a PhD in mechanical engineering.
It was while he was teaching math to engineering students that one of his students at University College London posted on social media that Boselli was a teacher, as well as a successful model, according to The Guardian.
The posting went viral and launched Boselli to Internet fame, dubbed by some as the “world’s hottest math teacher.”
No word if Boselli planned to serve as a guest lecturer at Fresno State before returning to Europe.
