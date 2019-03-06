Rock slides cause closure on Highway 41 in eastern Madera County

Rock slides Wednesday in Madera County have closed Highway 41 for the time being , Caltrans announced.

The closure is between Highway 145 and Road 200.

The rock slides near Highway 41 had reduced the highway to one-way traffic earlier in the day near Rocky Cut, or just north of the intersection of Highway 41 and and Highway 145.





Caltrans reported that crews are on the scene working to get the road cleared, but did not give an estimated time for reopening.