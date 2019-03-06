Archeologists find hidden tunnels below Alcatraz prison

Alcatraz Island is seen Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in San Francisco. Archaeologists have confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians: the famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification. SFGate reports researchers have found a series of buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which once held Al Capone. Eric Risberg AP Photo