California

Skiing in July? Squaw Valley extends season amid record snowfall near Tahoe

By Michael McGough

March 06, 2019 09:28 AM

Want to see what the snowiest month ever looks like at a Tahoe ski resort? More is coming

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hit 300 inches of total snowfall for February on Feb. 26, 2019, beating the record for snowiest month (282 inches in January 2017) . The resort received 30 inches in the past 24 hours.
By
Up Next
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hit 300 inches of total snowfall for February on Feb. 26, 2019, beating the record for snowiest month (282 inches in January 2017) . The resort received 30 inches in the past 24 hours.
By

Ready to hit the slopes in Tahoe? You’ve got plenty of time.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has announced it will extend its ski season through July 7 this year due to record-setting snow totals. As of Wednesday, the resort had seen 596 inches on the season, with 315 falling in February alone, according to a news release.

As late as July 7 may sound, it’s not a record for Squaw Valley. Just two years earlier, the resort stayed open until July 15, which remains the Alpine Meadows record.

Squaw Valley is located on the north side of Tahoe. The resort has already surpassed its annual average of 450 inches, according to the news release, with months still left to go in the season.

Last week, Vail Resorts announced its three Tahoe properties (Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood) would extend their seasons by about a week, into late April, as well as “bonus” weekends at each location.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

weather-news

national

weather-news

local

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  