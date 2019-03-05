California

Photos: Stephon Clark protests in East Sacramento on Monday

March 05, 2019 11:40 AM

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous '40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

What began as a relatively quiet Stephon Clark protest outside a Trader Joe’s supermarket in East Sacramento ended in arrests on Monday night, as more than 100 riot police arrested 84 protesters and detained a Sacramento Bee reporter Monday night.

About 100 protesters, organized through The Table Sacramento, started marching shortly before 7 p.m. in opposition to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision not to charge the police officers who shot and killed Clark in his grandparents’ backyard last March. Clark, 22, had been holding a cell phone police thought was a gun. Read a timeline of events here.

Here are the photos that capture the evening of unrest:

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Stephon Clark march in the Fabulous ’40s on Monday, March 4, 2019. The march ended with more than 80 people arrested.
Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Sacramento Bee reporter Dale Kasler was detained Monday night while covering a Stephon Clark protest in East Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua

Eighty-four people, including a Sacramento Bee journalist, were arrested at protests in Sacramento, on March 4. The demonstrations followed a decision not to charge police officers involved in the 2018 fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.

