Watch live: Stephon Clark activists urge California attorney general to charge officers

By David Caraccio

March 04, 2019 11:24 AM

Live: Stephon Clark protests continue

Live coverage from across the city from Sacramento Bee journalists after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the results on Saturday of the investigation into the 2018 shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.
Civil rights leaders, clergy and family members are urging California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to prosecute Sacramento police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in March 2018.

Watch the live stream of the news conference and protest at Becerra’s office, 1300 I Street Sacramento, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

