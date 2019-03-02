Stephon Clark: Sacramento DA will release decision today on police shooting

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will hold a news conference at noon Saturday to announce whether she plans to file charges against the Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark nearly a year ago in his grandparents’ Meadowview backyard.





The announcement that Schubert’s decision is coming follows days of speculation and warnings from business and political leaders for residents to stay away from downtown at least through the weekend.

Clark, 22, was an unarmed black man being chased as a suspect in a series of car break-ins. Officers told investigators they thought he was advancing on them with a gun when they fired; Clark was found to be carrying only a cell phone.

The March 18, 2018, shooting sparked massive protests throughout Sacramento, and city officials have spent weeks preparing for renewed demonstrations once Schubert’s decision is announced.

Schubert’s news conference, scheduled to be held in a district attorney’s conference room downtown, can be viewed live at www.sacbee.com

