Live updates: Stephon Clark police shooting decision

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has made her decision not to indict the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark last year. Here’s what’s happening in Sacramento:

Clark’s girlfriend to make statement

2:06 p.m.: Salena Manni, Clark’s former girlfriend and the mother of his two children, will fly up to Sacramento for a 5:30 press conference on Saturday, according to The People’s Alliance for Justice.





In a 911 call the night of March 16, two nights before Clark’s death, Manni told police he had hit her in the face four to five times before shoving her head into the wall. Investigators later found in a 3-inch diameter hole in her wall, along with swelling under her left eye, cheekbone and lip.

Clark called Manni 76 times the day after the altercation and texted her frequently. She told Clark via text message that she had reported him to the police and threatened that he would be locked up for the rest of his life.

Clark was on probation for two cases of domestic violence against Manni, one for robbery and one for loitering for prostitution at the time. He professed his innocence in text messages to Manni that day and appeared suicidal, Schubert’s report said.

Though The People’s Alliance for Justice’s email said Manni’s incoming statements would be her first time speaking publicly since Clark’s death, she spoke to ABC10 the day after the shooting. The two had known each other for five years, she said.

“I know for a fact he was so scared, scared for his life,” Manni said at the time. “He had too much to lose... he would never want to leave his kids.”

Manni will speak with her children Aiden and Cairo as well as Rev. Shane Harris, president of The People’s Alliance for Justice, at 816 H St.

Law enforcement assembling

2 p.m.: Law enforcement presence on the streets is so far light. But CHP officers are guarding the I Street on-ramp to Interstate 5, where protestors last year stormed the freeway and temporary blocked traffic during protests a few days after Clark’s death. A half a dozen motorcycle officers are stationed at City Hall where the mayor and city council members are holding a press conference.

“The mother of his child was completely disrespected”

1:45 p.m.: Black Lives Matter – Sacramento leader Tonya Faison called Schubert’s presentation “disrespectful,” especially details about his relationship with Manni and their two children, in an interview with Capital Public Radio reporter Ezra Romero.

“I’m disgusted and it’s disrespectful. He was completely disrespected,” Faison said. “The mother of his child was completely disrespected. She’s a disrespectful ass district attorney.”

Black Lives Matter supporters were preparing to meet at the Sacramento Police Department’s Freeport Boulevard headquarters as of 1:45 p.m. A Facebook event for the protest said consequences for Clark’s death needed to match the crimes done to the community.

“The blood ... is on Anne Marie Schubert’s hands”

1:35 p.m.: The Democratic Party of Sacramento County criticized Schubert on Twitter immediately after her announcement, calling her and her supporters culpable in Clark’s death.

“Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has failed the public in her most fundamental role,” the tweet read. “The blood from the murder of #StephonClark is on Anne Marie Schubert’s hands and all those that blindly defend her.”

Schubert ran for re-election as a Republican last year and defeated Democratic challenger Noah Phillips in a contentious primary. She then dropped her party affiliation following the election.

‘We won’t stand for it’

1:27 p.m.: Scott Roberts of Color of Change, a national online black advocacy organization that says it has 1.4 million members, said the decision “is yet another example of DA Schubert’s pattern of declining to prosecute officers who have murdered black people .... Her decision sends a clear and troubling message that police officers are above the law when they kill unarmed black people. We won’t stand for it.”

‘A new wound’

1:13 p.m.: Lizzie Buchen, a lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union in California, said Schubert’s decision not to prosecute the officers “opens a new wound for the Sacramento community and serves as a potent reminder that California’s law on the use of deadly force needs immediate reform.

“No family should have to live through what Mr. Clark’s family is going through: first traumatized by a system of policing that violently and unjustly takes the lives of unarmed black men at alarming rates and retraumatized again by a justice system that is set up to sanction these unnecessary killings.”

‘No justice, no peace’

1:13 p.m.: Inside the District Attorney’s office, Schubert concluded her hour-long presentation by announcing she wouldn’t charge the two officers in the Stephon Clark shooting.

Although the decision came as no surprise to activists who’ve been following the case, those watching her announcement on their phones began protesting immediately. A small group of demonstrators began chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and told reporters they planned to head to the police station on Freeport Boulevard for the initial protests.

Protest at Freeport station

12:50 p.m.: Black Lives Matter Sacramento announced on Facebook that it planned to begin protesting at the Sacramento police station at 5770 Freeport Boulevard at 1 p.m.

The posting was made as Schubert was reviewing the evidence publicly and hadn’t yet announced her decision. But Black Lives Matter said “District Attorney Announced NO Charges!”

‘Justice denied’

12:44 p.m.: With Schubert still walking reporters through the details of her investigation, Black Lives Matter Sacramento tweeted that the DA accepted thousands in campaign contributions from the law enforcement community within days of the Clark shooting. “JUSTICE DENIED!!!!” the tweet concluded.

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark and the focus of many of last spring’s protests, was part of the crowd that gathered outside the DA’s office.

Black Lives Matter organizer Tanya Faison, watching Schubert’s press conference on her phone from outside the DA’s office, said the officers’ conduct that night amounted to “careless policing.”

Earlier, the group said on Facebook that “we will be mobilizing” right after Schubert’s announcement

‘A litmus test’

11:59 a.m.: As Schubert prepared to speak, protestors began to gather. Clark’s cousin Sonia Lewis, standing outside the DA’s office in downtown Sacramento, said she expected no charges would be filed. She called the decision the “death of her career .... This is going to be a litmus test for the rest of the country.” She predicted protests would last for months.

An early protest

11:49 a.m.: Mackenzie Wilson, 29, was already in front of the DA’s office, anticipating that Schubert wouldn’t file charges against the officers. “We already know the answer. We knew the answer as soon as those officers went back to work,” she said.

Wilson was also angry that the DA scheduled the announcement on a rainy Saturday, in what Wilson believed was an attempt to tamp down protests.

A jail lockdown

11:30 a.m.: The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department locked down the main jail in anticipation of protests. “The jail is locked down. No visits until further notice,” read a sign scotch-taped to the front door.

