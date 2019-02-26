Modesto Police officer hurt in crash during chase downtown

A Modesto police officer was treated at scene of a crash on the Needham Street overpass after being injured while chasing a suspect.
The police officer was chasing a suspect in the robbery of an Oakdale Road pharmacy when his motorcycle collided with the vehicle being pursued.
While being treated, the officer was conscious and alert, Lt. Ivan Valencia said at the scene. The officer was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
Reports indicate the chase has headed north on Highway 99, into Sacramento County.
We will have more on this story later today.
