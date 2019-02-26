School bus driver spots body near Fowler. Sheriff’s office investigating as homicide

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an apparent homicide near Fowler on Tuesday morning.
The body of the victim, possibly a Hispanic male in his 20s, was spotted by a Fowler School District driver about 7:30 a.m. on a narrow roadway at Claremont and Springfield avenues, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.
Botti reported that the male victim appeared to have been been shot multiple times at the scene and detectives want to talk to any possible witnesses, and are also trying to locate possible video footage from homes and businesses in the area.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Comments