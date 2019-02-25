California woman dies hiking on closed trail in Yosemite National Park, officials say

A 56-year-old woman died in Yosemite National Park while hiking on a closed trail, park officials said Monday.
Xuan Wang from Cupertino was hiking on the Mist Trail when she was struck by falling rock and ice around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She died from her injuries soon after.
The Mist Trail goes from Yosemite Valley to the top of Vernal Fall and is closed this time of year due to winter conditions.
“The trail closure is clearly marked and there is a gate on the trail reminding visitors of the closure,” the park service said in a news release. “Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate and the incident happened on the trail leading to Vernal Fall.”
No further information will be released until the investigation is completed, according to the news release.
