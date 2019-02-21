Buy this entire Northern California wine appellation for $3.3 million

An entire wine appellation is for sale in Ukiah, California, for $3.3 million.
The 150-acre Cole Ranch Appellation has 55 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon (26.5 acres), Pinot Noir (10.2 acres), Merlot (7 acres) and Reisling (11.5 acres) vines in Mendocino County. There are also chardonnay grapes grown there.
“Great wine is mysterious and unpredictable,” according to the property listing. “…If you have ever romanticized about owning a vineyard, this offering is for you.”
The land has a building site on a knoll overlooking the vineayards, “an abundance of water,” natural spring water and a vineyard manager on the property.
About 130 tons of grapes are sold to nearby wineries each year, according to the listing.
Cole Ranch is the smallest American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the country, according to Forbes magazine and the listing.
Todd Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties is the listing agent.
The acreage is 1,400 to 1,600 feet above sea level in Mendocino
It has its own microclimate that’s cooler and wetter than nearby Ukiah, according to SFGate.
The result, according to the news website, is a longer ripening time for grapes by about a month compared to nearby vineyards. That gives the wine its trademark acidity.
“That marked acidity is the defining trait of Cole Ranch wines,” SFGate reported in a story in 2007. “The wines are remarkably delicate, yet earthy, with bright fruit flavors. Almost every year, Cole Ranch Rieslings have an electric edge.”
