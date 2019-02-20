Highway 37 reopens in Marin County after last week’s storm burst levee, flooded lanes

A stretch of Highway 37 across San Pablo Bay closed by flooding for five days was reopened Wednesday morning, several hours ahead of previous estimates, Caltrans said.

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway were closed Friday at Novato after last week’s atmospheric river storm led the levee on Novato Creek to burst, according to Caltrans. One eastbound lane remained open while the other was closed for emergency flood repair.

After estimating that the highway would reopen by Wednesday afternoon commute hours, Caltrans District 4 tweeted at 7 a.m. that all lanes of traffic are reopened.

Record-setting rainfall throughout Northern California last week resulted from an atmospheric river system that passed through starting Wednesday. Flooding was reported on local roads and along several highways, as well as snowslides, avalanche warnings and chain controls throughout the Sierra mountains.

Highway 37 connects Highway 101 in Marin County with Interstate 80 near Vallejo across marshes and wetlands at the northern edge of the bay.