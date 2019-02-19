Newsom claims ‘retribution’ after Trump administration demands high-speed rail funds back

The Trump administration, stepping up its fight with California over the state’s struggling high-speed rail project, said Tuesday it plans to rescind a $928 million federal grant.

The action could imperil the first phase of the project, connecting the major cities of the San Joaquin Valley, which is dependent on federal funding.

The Federal Railroad Administration, in a letter to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, said it intends to terminate the grant effective March 5, saying state officials had failed to comply with the terms of the funding. Congress appropriated the money in 2010.

Among other things, the federal agency said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to downsize the project represent “a significant retreat from the state’s initial vision and commitment and frustrates the purpose for which federal funding was awarded.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Newsom, in a prepared statement, said “it’s no coincidence that the administration’s threat comes 24 hours after California led 16 states in challenging the president’s farcical ‘national emergency (seeking funding for a border wall).’ The president even tied the two issues together in a tweet this morning. This is clear political retribution by President Trump, and we won’t sit idly by. This is California’s money, and we are going to fight for it.”

As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

The move came a week after Newsom, in his State of the State address, said he wants to scale back the rail project, which is billions of dollars over budget, and focus on completing a stretch between Merced and Bakersfield. However, the Democratic governor insisted he isn’t killing the rest of the project altogether and said the state will explore ways of financing a project that links the Bay Area with Southern California.





President Donald Trump jubilantly tweeted a day later that the project was a “green disaster” and that California owes the federal government $3.5 billion that had been committed to the rail project. “We want that money back now,” the president tweeted.

Newsom said in the State of the State that he had no intention of returning any funds to the federal government.

The initial San Joaquin Valley segment of the project, which has been under construction since 2015, is counting on more than $3 billion in federal funding, including the $928 million appropriated in 2010 and more than $2 billion in economic stimulus dollars approved by Congress the year before. The Valley segment is expected to cost a total of more than $10 billion.

Linking the Bay Area with Southern California is estimated to cost $77 billion, more than double the initial estimate. That figure includes the cost of the Valley segment.

The Railroad Administration said the California project has missed several deadlines that were tied to the $928 million appropriation, and has no chance of finishing the first phase of the project by the 2022 deadline. In addition, the rail authority “has failed to provide FRA with timely and satisfactory financial reports and other related deliverables. Without these deliverables, CHSRA has not demonstrated that it is making reasonable progress or effectively managing the project,” the railroad administration said.