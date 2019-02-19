Cold winter storm expected to bring more snow to Yosemite Valley

Another cold winter storm is expected to hit the Yosemite area bringing more snow into the lower elevations on Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
As for Tuesday, the weather is expected to remain dry throughout the day with temperatures reaching between 18 and 40 degrees.
Wednesday during the day is expected to remain dry with temperatures reaching between 23 to 37 degrees. Later Wednesday evening, a storm system from Canada is expected to drop down through the Yosemite Valley bringing around three to six inches of snow. The storm system is expected to continue through Thursday.
The snow is expected to reach lower elevation areas like Coarsegold dropping between 1,000 to 1,500 feet.
Friday and Saturday are expected to return back to dry conditions. Temperatures are expected to be between 21 to 39 degrees on Friday and 24 to 44 on Saturday.
According to Yosemite’s Website, currently Highway 140 to Arch Rock Entrance, Yosemite Valley Roads, Wawona Road, Highway 120 to Big Oak Flat Road and Badger pass road remain open under chain control or 4 wheel drive with snow tires are required. Hetch Hetchy Road remains closed.
