Snow, ice closes major Southern California highways

Cars and trucks were stranded overnight after ice and blowing snow closed several major Southern California highways.
The California Highway Patrol began escorting motorists early Monday in southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles. But all northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed at the Grapevine, a high pass along the key route between LA and San Francisco.
Interstate 15 is closed at the Nevada state line due to multiple weather-related accidents. It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Holiday travelers are warned that some routes to ski resorts are shut after mountain areas east of Los Angeles got more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow.
Transportation officials are still clearing mud and debris from a much more powerful storm that forced the closure of several highways across the state last week.
