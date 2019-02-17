10-year-old Girl Scout assaulted at Redding Walmart while selling cookies

A 10-year-old Girl Scout was assaulted Saturday after a middle-aged man approached her while she was selling Girl Scout Cookies at a Redding Walmart.
Around 1 p.m., several Girl Scouts and their parents were selling cookies at a Walmart store located near the corner of Dana Drive and Victor Avenue when one girl was approached by a man who “inappropriately touched” her, according to a Redding police news release.
The man was last seen walking away quickly eastbound on Dana Drive, according to the release.
He was described as a man 50 to 60 years old of medium build with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket and jeans, police said.
Redding police and California Highway Patrol officers could not find the man. Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call 530-225-4200.
