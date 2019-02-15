Gavin Newsom says California will sue Donald Trump over border wall emergency declaration

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday that California plans to sue the Trump administration over the president’s decision to declare a national emergency at the Mexico border.

“President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up ‘national emergency’ in order to seize power and subvert the constitution,” Newsom said in a statement Friday following the president’s announcement earlier that morning. “Our message back to the White House is simple and clear: California will see you in court.”

In a speech in the White House Rose Garden, Trump announced the emergency declaration to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He described illegal immigration as “an invasion of our country.”

His executive action allows the White House to repurpose money Congress allocated for military construction and counterdrug operations to construct the wall, aides said.

Newsom said Donald Trump’s plans will divert money for anti-narcotics operations in California. The day before, Newsom also said he worried a disaster declaration could divert money California is using for disaster relief following a devastating fire season.

“I cannot impress upon the president more than at this moment not to play politics with any emergency declarations that would somehow impact the efforts here in the Ridge and throughout the state of California,” the Democrat said Thursday while meeting with victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California. “This is an area where politics has no place.”

Newsom is scheduled to hold a press conference this morning to describe the lawsuit.

Hannah Wiley and The Associated Press contributed reporting.



