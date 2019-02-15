Gothic home in Russian Hill on market for $11 million. Nicolas Cage once owned it

An historic six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Tudor Revival home in San Francisco once owned by actor Nicoloas Cage is back on the market, complete with its stunning views of Alcatraz Island, the Bay and Ghiradelli Square for $10.95 million.
An adjacent lot on Hyde Street is also available for $3 million, if purchased with the home.
Guests enter the four-story Russian Hill home at 898 Francisco St. through a Gothic-style stone archway before a grand staircase. The entry level features a powder room, a library with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room with leaded-glass windows and original wood detail and an elegant living room with sweeping views of the bay, according to the listing.
A spacious eat-in kitchen offers offers views of the North Bay, including Sausalito, Mt. Tamalpais, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz. There’s indoor access to the two-car garage.
The second level offers a master suite with two dressing rooms and large bathroom and a second and third en-suite bedroom and bathroom. Through the windows to one of the bedrooms eyes fall on the Marin Headlands to the Oakland Hills in the distance.
A third floor has two large en-suite bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space. Finally, on the lower level, there’s a large family room, a gym space, wine cellar and a sixth bedroom and bathroom.
There’s also a backyard with mature landscaping.
The home has been on the market since October 2018, according to Zillow and Redfin. It was on and off the market several times, according to the home history on Redfin.
Mark Levinson of Compass is the listing agent.
Cage, who starred in “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Ghost Rider” and “Face/Off”, paid $9.4 million for the house and adjacent vacant lot in 2006, according to SFGate. Cage sold the house for $8.5 million in 2008.
Comments