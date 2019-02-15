California

The Latest: More rain, snow for already soaked California

The Associated Press

February 15, 2019 07:44 AM

Residents of Sycamore Court flooded by Armstrong Creek, who declined to give their names, paddle out of high water from their apartment in Guerneville, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Waves of heavy rain pounded California on Thursday, trapping people in floodwaters, washing away a mountain highway, triggering a mudslide that destroyed homes and forcing residents to flee communities scorched by wildfires last year.
SAUSALITO, Calif.

The Latest on storms hitting the West (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Scattered showers and snow are expected for an already soaked California, prompting authorities to issue a flood warning for coastal areas and a winter storm warning for mountainous regions.

Officials say Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada is closed Friday from the small community of Colfax to the Nevada border because of whiteout conditions. They say dangerous travel conditions will continue through early Sunday.

The area is expected to receive at least 3 feet (0.9 meters) of new snow.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the westbound lanes of Highway 36 in the city of Novato were closed after a levee breached and flooded it. That complicated the commute for thousands of motorists.

Officials issued a flood warning lasting through Saturday for the community of Guerneville north of San Francisco because the Russian River surpassed flood stage overnight.

12:00 a.m.

Authorities warn that mudslides are still possible even after a damaging storm moved through California.

April Newman, spokeswoman for Riverside County Fire Department, says crews will continue damage assessments Friday.

The powerful system unleashed rain, snow and wind across the U.S. West into Wyoming and Colorado.

In California, roads were washed away, people were trapped in rising floodwaters and debris flows destroyed homes. At least two deaths were reported: a man who was paddle-boarding down a surging storm channel in Escondido and a woman who suffered a heart attack while being rescued from rising waters in Corona.

Some evacuation warnings remain in place for neighborhoods near wildfire burn areas southeast of Los Angeles.

