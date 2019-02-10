Northern California beaches dusted with snow in latest storm

The latest in a series of storms dusted Northern California beaches with snow and caused whiteout conditions on mountain roads.
A stretch of Interstate 80, a key route through the Sierra Nevada to Lake Tahoe, remained closed early Sunday because of heavy snow and strong winds.
The National Weather Service office in Eureka reported accumulating snow at sea level. KIEM-TV posted photos of Clam Beach in Arcata covered in fresh powder.
Forecasters say the last time Humboldt County beaches saw snow was during the winter of 2002-03. The system is expected to dissipate by midday.
Meanwhile Southern California will see scattered showers and snow at elevations as low as 3,500 feet (1,066 meters). Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain passes.
Another storm is predicted to hit the region midweek.
