Check out the deals being offered for National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day is February 9. Here are a few pizza places offering deals for the occasion.
Celebrate accordingly.
Pizza Guys
Half-off any large or extra-large pizza with coupon code “50OFFPIZZA.”
Pizza Hut
Get any large pizza for $10.99 with the coupon code “THANKYOU.”
Papa John’s Pizza
Get a large specialty pizza for $12.
Roundtable pizza
Free one-topping personal pizza.
They’ll also donate $1 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for every pizza purchased.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
Sign up for their eClub and get a coupon for $10 off any large pizza with the purchase of a large specialty pizza.
Domino’s Pizza
By entering their sweepstakes, you could win free pizza for a year.
IHOP
A little out of the pizza realm, but IHOP is offering a pizza-sized pancake called a “Pancizza” over the weekend.
And if none of those pizza places suit you, you can always make your own.
