Officials death toll from California wildfire drops to 85

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, volunteer rescue workers search for human remains in the rubble of homes burned in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff's office dropped the death toll from a devastating 2018 wildfire to 85 people from 86. The Butte County sheriff's office said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, that remains from the Camp Fire thought to be from two separate people was from the same individual. Terry Chea, File AP Photo