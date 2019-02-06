Man choked by LA firefighter to get $7.4 million

A man who was choked unconscious by an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter will receive $7.4 million to settle a lawsuit.
Samuel Chang's attorney announced the deal Wednesday.
Chang was handing out Halloween candy in the Chatsworth area in 2015 when five men began chasing him. Authorities say they wrongly accused him of trying to give kids drugged candy.
Authorities say firefighter Eric Carpenter placed Chang in a chokehold for six minutes. His attorney says Chang suffered a traumatic brain injury and still has medical problems.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Carpenter, fellow firefighter Michael Vitar and a friend, Thomas Molnar, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges but served no jail time. The firefighters are still employed. The other two men weren't criminally charged.
All five men maintained their innocence and the settlement doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing.
Comments