Porn star who accused feminists of supporting child rape charged with sex abuse of a minor

Adult film star and self-described “free speech activist” Mercedes Carrera, whose real name is Melinda Smith, is accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 10.
Smith, 35, and Jason Whitney, 43, who also goes by “Jay Allan” or “Daemon Cins” in the porn industry, allegedly sexually abused the child over a four-month period — that abuse took the form of “inappropriate touching, oral copulation and digital penetration,” according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, the arresting agency.
Deputies were notified of the alleged abuse on Jan. 31 and conducted “an extensive interview” with the young girl. On Feb. 1, detectives conducted a warrant search of the residence Smith and Whitney shared and “located a large amount of evidence corroborating the victim’s statement,” according to the police statement.
Police also reported finding methamphetamine and two loaded handguns.
Smith and Whitney each are charged with eight felony counts of sexual acts with a child under 10 and one count of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a handgun. Both are being held without bail, according to police.
Police believe there may be additional victims and are seeking the public’s help in bringing them forward. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-782-7463.
In addition to a career in porn, Smith became a darling of the far right in 2015, with glowing profiles in The Daily Caller and Breitbart, when she aligned herself with the “Gamergate” movement, a coordinated harassment campaign that included online and telephoned death threats that drove several women in the video game industry and video games journalism into hiding.
Smith was removed from a panel at the 2016 South by Southwest after she was accused of harassing an activist, according to the website Right Wing Watch.
In a video on her YouTube channel, Smith decried “feminists whining to the UN about mean tweets while they ignore cultural child rape and the punishment of the men who stood up to it.”
