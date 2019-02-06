Yosemite reopens some roads following heavy snowstorm

Some of the roads in Yosemite National Park closed by the recent snowstorm were reopened Wednesday afternoon, park officials announced.
Wawona Road (Highway 41), El Portal Road (Highway 140) and Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120) were all reopened Wednesday at noon. Snow chains are required along the newly reopened roads.
Due to the heavy snowfall and downed trees along many of its roads, the park closed down all of its roads on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported areas in and around Yosemite such as Fish Camp, the Mariposa Grove and the Tuolumne Meadows received about three feet of snow.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Those traveling from Fresno to Yosemite along Highway 41 are required to drive with snow chains beginning two miles north of Big Cedar Springs and into the park.
Highway 140 lifted its snow chain requirement on Wednesday.
Some areas within the park remained closed, including Badger Pass Road, Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area, all campgrounds, and the Mariposa and Merced Groves of Giant Sequoias.
Those with campground reservations on days where the campgrounds are closed will be refunded.
The storm that closed down Yosemite’s roads and campgrounds made its presence felt across the entire Central Valley.
Fresno and Madera reported rainfall and hail, which flooded some its roads.
Forecasts show Yosemite may be seeing more snow as soon as Friday and could continue through Sunday, although the forecast for snowfall appears to be lighter than what the park saw Monday and Tuesday.
Comments