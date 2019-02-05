Rio Linda man guilty in fatal attack on 85-year-old who parked too close to his car

Larry Ray Richey, who fatally punched an 85-year-old man who parked too close to his car at a Watt Avenue gas station in 2016, was convicted by a Sacramento jury Tuesday and could face up to 10 years in state prison in the attack.

Richey was found guilty of felony elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury for the punch he delivered in the Dec. 12, 2016, attack on Lawrence Windham at a Watt Avenue AM/PM’s fuel pumps at trial before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang.

Windham was pumping gas when Richey struck him. The blow broke Windham’s jaw in two places, said prosecutors, but Windham refused treatment, saying he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment. Windham died later that evening.

Richey, 21 at the time of the assault, was arrested by authorities on suspicion of elder abuse and battery, but soon posted bail and remained free on bail at trial.

Richey dissolved in tears after the verdict was read, burying his face in his hands. A tearful family member left the gallery to embrace him at the defense table before court bailiffs separated the two and prepared to lead the Rio Linda man out of the courtroom.