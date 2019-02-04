Heavy snow closes highways inside Yosemite National Park, officials say

Highways 41 and 120 inside Yosemite National Park were closed Monday night due to heavy snow, according to officials.
The Yosemite Gateway Partners reported Monday night that heavy snow accumulation and “tree failures” had caused the highways to close within the park. The Gateway said the “hard closure” will remain in place until conditions become safer.
Those conditions were due to a winter storm system that has brought some cases of extreme weather to central California. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather warning ahead of a weather system that was expected to bring snow for elevations as low as 3,000 feet. One to two feet of snow were possible.
The winter weather warning was in effect until Tuesday from Yosemite down to the Tulare-Kern county line, the weather service said.
On Monday, the Oakhurst area was experiencing hail, rain and snow. The storm system was expected to be the coldest of the winter season yet.
PG&E was also investigating several incidents in the foothill and mountain areas with power outages, though it was unclear if the outages were related to the weather.
The company reported Monday that the storm had left 118 homes in Coarsegold without power. In Oakhurst, there were 70 homes without power.
In the Kings Canyon National Park, roughly 230 customers were affected by an outage. PG&E had not confirmed the causes and reported crews were dispatched to restore power.
