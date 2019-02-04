This is Bing Crosby’s former home with views of Coachella Valley. It’s for sale at $5 million

Bing Crosby sang “White Christmas,” but holidays at his former home were spent in the desert. Now, Bing Crosby’s Thunderbird Heights house in Rancho Mirage, California, is for sale for $5 million.
Built in 1957 with “a fusion of art and architecture in Mid Century design with a Moroocan theme,” as the listing describes it, the residence sits on 1.14 acres and has 6,700 square feet of living space with views of the Coachella Valley.
A large living room and stone fireplace and bar, chef’s kitchen, theater, 1,400-square-foot master suite with sitting area, fireplace and four additional en suite bedrooms are part of the deal. Outdoor gardens and grounds with pool, spa and three fire pits look out at mountains and the desert scene.
The buyer will also inherit a bit of JFK lore and showbiz history. An attached guest suite is know as the JFK wing. John F. Kennedy’s is believed to have met with Marilyn Monroe here, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com and Palm Springs Life magazine.
The Kennedy wing would also make excellent in-law quarters for an extended family, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, which writes about real estate around the world.
The listing agents are Linda Taglianetti, Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes and Gail Vasquez of Douglast Elliman Real Estate in Newport Beach, California.
“The estate has walls of memorabilia to reflect all the celebrity/notable guests that have been there,” Taglianetti told Palm Springs Life. “The exclusive, gated community of Thunderbird Heights has long been considered and touted as the Playground of Presidents.”
The home was last sold in 2005 for $2.6 million, and has gone on and off the market since 2010, realtor.com reported.
Crosby was one of the world’s biggest crooners of the 1940s and 1950s, and was well known for his song “White Christmas”. He also gave an Academy Award performance in the movie “Going My Way.” He died in 1977 on a golf course in Spain from a heart attack.
