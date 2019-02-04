California

Woman says she awoke to find man in her room. Suspect faces assault, theft charges.

By Deke Farrow

February 04, 2019 10:33 AM

A man who allegedly entered a woman’s Modesto home, choked and groped her, then fled with a credit card, faces charges including felony assault and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a house on Rouse Avenue, just south of John Thurman Field. The resident, a woman in her 20s, said she awoke to find an unknown man in her room, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

The victim told officers the man sexually assaulted her over her clothing, put his hand over her mouth and briefly choked her, took a credit card and left through a window.

Sunday, police got an alert that the victim’s card was used at a store in Modesto, Bear said. Officers responded and found Phillip Daniel Brady, 31, still on scene and with the stolen card.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, assault and battery. Monday, Brady remained in custody, with bail set at $75,000.

This case remains under investigation. Detectives ask any witnesses to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

