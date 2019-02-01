Gavin Newsom raised $50 million running for governor. He still has $15 million left over.

Gavin Newsom raised more than $50 million for his 2018 gubernatorial campaign and has $15 million left over for his next statewide run, according to campaign money disclosures filed Thursday night.
Thousands of donors contributed to the campaign, which also benefited from nearly $3 million Newsom raised during his 2014 run for lieutenant governor.
The Service Employees International Union, the California Teachers Association, the California Nurses Association and other interest groups independently spent millions to elect Newsom. Their independent efforts weren’t subject to contribution limits, but they were legally barred from coordinating with Newsom or his campaign.
Newsom, a Democrat, benefited from far more in campaign contributions and outside spending than his Republican opponent John Cox, who raised $16.5 million. Newsom beat Cox by more than 20 percentage points.
Leading up to the November election, Newsom’s campaign spent the bulk of its money on advertising. It dropped more than $21 million on television ads and $2.7 million on online ads through websites including Hulu, YouTube and Facebook.
The campaign reported more than $35,000 in expenditures at wineries and restaurants Newsom owns, mostly for fundraising events. Shortly before he was sworn in, Newsom announced he would put his wineries and other businesses in a blind trust managed by a family friend.
In its Thursday filing, the campaign also reported returning a $2,500 donation from Miramax, film producer Harvey Weinstein’s production company. Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, said she was subject to “aggressive advances” by Weinstein after other women came forward accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.
