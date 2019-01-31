Fowl play suspected after turkey breaks into Elk Grove home, sets off burglary alarm

The Elk Grove Police Department responded to a residential burglar alarm Thursday to find a feathered felon had broken in.
Responding officers found a second-floor window shattered in an Elk Grove house. Upon entry, they discovered a turkey.
On Facebook, the police department said it was “something we don’t see every day or even in a career.”
“Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he would only respond with fowl language,” the police department said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The turkey suffered minor injuries and was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center for recovery, according to the police department.
No arrests were made.
Comments